Quantcast

Life Story: Prem Kishore Mehrotra, 68; Was Computer Scientist For J&J

Added by Bill Bowman on August 24, 2021.
Saved under Obituaries

Prem Kishore Mehrotra, of Somerset passed away on August 23 at home. He was 68.

Born in Shahjahanpur, India, he immigrated to the United States in the mid-1970s, settling in Ithaca and Queens, New York before moving to Somerset, New Jersey in 1989.

He worked as a Computer Scientist for Johnson & Johnson in Raritan for the past 18 years.

Prem enjoyed listening to music, especially jazz, the Beatles, and Queen. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Surviving are his wife of 36 years, Sushma Mehrotra; daughter, Kali Mehrotra of New York City and her fiancé, Nikhil Tejwani; brothers, Rakesh and Sunil Mehrotra, both in India; and sister, Rekha Tandon, also of India.

Funeral services will be held from 1-3 p.m. August 25 at Franklin Memorial Park Crematory, 1800 Route 27, North Brunswick. For those wishing to attend the services virtually please click HERE HERE and enter passcode 039983.

Funeral services under the direction of the Gleason Funeral Home, Somerset.

Your Thoughts

comments

Please Support Independent Journalism In Franklin Township!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make in our community.

To subscribe, please click here.

Other News From The Eight Villages …

Sign Up For The Morning Report!