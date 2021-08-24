Life Story: Prem Kishore Mehrotra, 68; Was Computer Scientist For J&J

Prem Kishore Mehrotra, of Somerset passed away on August 23 at home. He was 68.



Born in Shahjahanpur, India, he immigrated to the United States in the mid-1970s, settling in Ithaca and Queens, New York before moving to Somerset, New Jersey in 1989.



He worked as a Computer Scientist for Johnson & Johnson in Raritan for the past 18 years.



Prem enjoyed listening to music, especially jazz, the Beatles, and Queen. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.



Surviving are his wife of 36 years, Sushma Mehrotra; daughter, Kali Mehrotra of New York City and her fiancé, Nikhil Tejwani; brothers, Rakesh and Sunil Mehrotra, both in India; and sister, Rekha Tandon, also of India.



Funeral services will be held from 1-3 p.m. August 25 at Franklin Memorial Park Crematory, 1800 Route 27, North Brunswick. For those wishing to attend the services virtually please click HERE HERE and enter passcode 039983.



Funeral services under the direction of the Gleason Funeral Home, Somerset.



