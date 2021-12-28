Life Story: Patricia Rantkowski; Excelled At HR

Patricia Rantkowski of Somerset passed away on December 26 after a 9-month battle with cancer.

Pat was born on Staten Island, NY to Joseph and Nancy Malta Rantkowski. She graduated from St Mary of the Assumption High School in Elizabeth, and received a Bachelor of Science degree from Rutgers University in New Brunswick.

Pat‘s chosen profession was Human Resources, which she excelled at. She worked for many years at the Singer Company, first in New York City, then in Elizabeth. She next worked at Matrix Development Group prior to joining AT&T. Pat also taught HR professionals who were preparing for SHRM certification at Fairleigh Dickinson University.

Pat was always young at heart. She loved the Beatles and was proud to say she attended their historic Shea Stadium concert. She was a big Seinfeld and Friends fan. She enjoyed games of all kinds. She was a big movie buff and adored Robert Redford. She was an annual summer visitor to Wildwood, as well as a frequent visitor to Atlantic City. You could find her often times doing challenging crossword puzzles with a cup of Starbucks nearby.

Pat was generous to a fault. Those of us who knew her best know her penchant for buying gifts and always wanting to help whoever needed it. She loved her dogs and was a big supporter of animal rescues.

Pat is survived by her brother Michael as well as her very best friends Diana Gilchrest and Nona Gillespie, along with her nieces and nephews. She was a communicant of St. Matthias Church in Somerset.

Services will be held from 4-7 p.m. December 30 at Gleason Funeral Home in Somerset.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate in Pat’s name to your local animal rescue or the ASPCA.



