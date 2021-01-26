Life Story: Olusegun Dada Thomas, ‘Segun,’ 62; Native Of Nigeria

Olusegun Dada Thomas, “Segun”, of Somerset passed away unexpectedly on January 16 in New Brunswick. He was 62 years old.

Segun was born in Ibadan, Nigeria, to Mr. Ibikunle Thomas and Mrs. Comfort Thomas, both of blessed memories.

After his high school education at Ibadan Grammar School, Segun proceeded to the United States of America in 1981. He studied accounting at Rutgers University from where he graduated with excellent academic credentials.

After graduating from Rutgers, Segun worked for a number of multinational companies before deciding to strike out on his own as self-employed accountant.

Segun lived in Somerset and was very active in the Nigerian American community in New Jersey and adjacent states.

A devout and faithful Christian, Segun lived his life to the fullest through simple pleasures. He had the ability to reach people in deep and positive ways.

Segun was a committed husband, a dedicated father, a loving sibling, and a loyal friend. He will be remembered by people who crossed paths with him for his sense of humor, his generous and jovial nature, and his free spirit.

Segun is survived by his wife, Funmilayo Mojisola; sons, Larry and Sean Thomas; daughter, Adriel Thomas; brothers, Bunmi Thomas and Babatunde Thomas; sisters, Wemimo Okunnowo, Tomilola Oye, and Bukola Adumasi; and many friends.

In our hearts, Segun’s light may be dimmed by his sudden passing but that light will never go out.

Segun will be greatly missed.



