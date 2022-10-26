Life Story: Nutandeo Gupta Jagdeo, 61; Enjoyed DIY Projects, Cooking

Nutandeo Gupta Jagdeo, of Somerset passed away on October 22 at the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. He was 61 years old.

He was born in Albion, Guyana where he later met his wife Kawalpattie Jagdeo. Over the course of 40 years, they stayed through thick and thin, and migrated from Guyana to the United States, later finding their home in Somerset since 1999 where they raised their children.



Nutan worked as a Maintenance Mechanic at the Parker Nursing Home in Piscataway. He enjoyed the game of cricket, DIY projects around the house, cooking, and above all spending time with his family. He always gave a word of encouragement or a quote of wisdom to uplift those around him. Giving to others gave him life.



He is predeceased by his parents Lakhraj and Phulmattie Jagdeo, and his brother, Yoganand Jagdeo.



Surviving are his sons and daughters-in-law and their children, Ashwin and Sonya Lakhraj and their children Ayden and Ashton; Talesh and Nicole Jagdeo and their children Naomi and Japhen, and

Ganesh Jagdeo; daughters Sonia Jagdeo and Nirmala Jagdeo; brothers Shewa Lakhraj and Doulat Jagdeo, and sister Usha Guman.



Visitation will be held from 5-9 p.m. October 27 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset. For those wishing to attend the visitation virtually via Zoom please click HERE

and enter passcode 996476.



Funeral service to follow at 9:30 a.m. October 28 at Franklin Memorial Park, 1800 Route 27, North Brunswick with cremation to follow.



Between the dates of October 24 and October 28 the family will be holding he wake, where family and friends are welcomed between the hours of 5-9 pm. The wake is being held at the Jagdeo Residence in Somerset.



