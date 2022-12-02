Life Story: Mrs. Mary Romito, 91; Was Clerk In Township Zoning Office

Mrs. Mary Romito passed away December 1 at the Bridgeway Care Center in Hillsborough. She was 91 years old.

Mrs. Romito was born and raised in Queens, NY. She graduated from Bayside High School and married her high school sweetheart, William Romito soon after. The young couple lived in New Hyde Park on Long Island for a brief time before moving to Somerset in 1965, where they would raise their family.

Mrs. Romito worked for Franklin Township as a clerk in the zoning office, but her primary focus was taking care of her husband and children and providing a comfortable home for them. She was a wonderful cook and had the ability to make anyone feel welcome in her home. She always enjoyed having company over and entertaining friends and family poolside in her back yard.

Mrs. Romito was predeceased by her husband William in 2013. She was also predeceased by her brothers Angelo Mastrangelo and Frank Mastrangelo.

She is survived by her children, Stephen Romito and his wife Barbara and Maria Romito. She is also survived by her grandchildren Pamela Romito, Valerie Romito and Jillian Romito, along with her nieces, nephews and extended family.

Visiting will be held from 2-5 p.m. December 4 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street.

A blessing will take place at 3:30 p.m. All other services will take place privately.



