Life Story: Michael W. Knapp, Sr., 62; Formerly Of Somerset

Michael W. Knapp, Sr. of South Brunswick passed away on December 18 at home. He was 62.

Born in New Brunswick and raised in Somerset, he has lived in South Brunswick since the late 1980s.

Mike was a self-employed home contractor. He enjoyed watching soccer, discussing politics, working on home projects and above all spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He is predeceased by his mother, Ruth Knapp.

Surviving are his wife of 39 years, Kimberly; sons, Michael W. Knapp Jr. (Joanna) of Camp Hill, PA and Keiler Knapp (Nicole) of Monroe; daughters, Kaleigh Walters (James) of Titusville, Kimberlee Chromey (Tyler) of Newtown Square, PA and Megan Doran (Todd) of Monroe; father, John Knapp of Newfoundland, PA; brother, Frank Knapp of Marietta, CA; sisters, Doris Lucia of Rolesville, NC, Heidi Latanzio of Flemington and Susie Walsh of Gladstone; father-in-law, Raymond Roth of Princeton; and 5 grandchildren, Everly, Reid, Wesley, Jack and Nora.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. December 21 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. December 22 at the funeral home, with burial to follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Somerset.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, Texas 75284-0692.



