Life Story: Michael F. ‘Mikey’ Grabowski, 70; Was Air Force Veteran

Michael F. “Mikey” Grabowski, of Somerset passed away on November 13 at the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. He was 70.



Born in Jersey City, he attended St. Bridget’s Grammar School and graduated from North Bergen High School in 1970.



Mikey worked as an Operational Manager for Essendant in Edison. He also served in the US Air Force during the Vietnam era.



He is predeceased by his parents, Zigmund and Theresa (Drozd) Grabowski; and brother, William Grabowski.



Surviving are his wife, Adora (Gotico) Grabowski; children, Nicole Grabowski and her partner Victor Gomes, Leo Pestano and his wife Amy, Rodolfo (Don) Pestano and his wife Roselle, Adrian Pestano and his wife Kaitlyn, and Melizza-Ann Grabowski and partner Chris Lyon; siblings, Edward (Eddie) Grabowski and his wife Joanne, Donald Grabowski and his wife Eileen and Donna Papa and her husband Vincent; sister-in-law, Diane Grabowski; 11 grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. November 20 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset with Blessing at 6:30 p.m., followed by Military Honors. Cremation will be held privately.



For those wishing to attend the funeral service virtually via Zoom please click HERE then enter passcode 788965. Broadcast will begin at 6 p.m.



