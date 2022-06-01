Life Story: Martin J. Wolf, Sr., 90; Korean War Veteran

Martin J. Wolf, Sr., 90, died May 27 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.

Known by his friends and family as “Wolfie” or “Marty”, he was born on January 17, 1932, at St. Peter’s Hospital in New Brunswick to the late John and Elizabeth Wolf, Sr. Marty grew up and lived in the local area with fond memories of the house on DeVoe Street in South River, then to New Brunswick, before settling in Franklin Township.

Marty graduated from St. Peter’s High School in New Brunswick. Shortly after, he enlisted in the US Navy, where he honorably served during the Korean War Conflict. Marty began his career as an independent businessman. He was then hired as a Field Technician for General Electric in Caldwell. Later in his life he again became an partnered with his son Martin and owned and managed MJ Wolf Trucking in Dayton.

He met an aspiring student nurse from St. Peter’s Hospital, Margaret Mary Wilverding, and married her in January 1957. He was a parishioner at St. Ladislaus Church and a member of the American Legion. Marty was a “man of all trades” and local “Mr. Fix-it” to friends. He was most proud of the house he built with his wife, Marge, in Franklin Township and the business he shared with his son, Martin.

Mr. Wolf is predeceased by his father John Wolf, Sr., his mother Elizabeth Hellmuth Wolf, and his brother John Wolf, Jr.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Margaret M. Wolf of Somerset; his son, Martin J. Wolf, Jr. of Edgewater, FL; his daughter, Laura J. Wolf and granddaughter Loralei M. Wolf of Somerset; his sister Margaret Wolf Hatt and her husband Ted; and a host of nieces, nephews from the Wolf/Wilverding extended family.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Hope for the Warriors at

https://www.hopeforthewarriors.org/ or the American Heart Association at www.heart.org.



