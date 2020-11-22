Life Story: Marie Louise Almeida, 84; 30-Year Resident

Marie Louise Almeida passed away on November 19 at Doylestown Hospital. She was 84 years old.

She was born on February 16, 1936 and was raised in Brooklyn, New York.

Mrs. Almeida moved to Somerset, NJ in 1971, where she and the love of her life, her husband Dennis, raised their five children. Mrs. Almeida relocated to New Hope, PA in 2004.

Affectionately known as “Grandma Marie” to her grandchildren, Marie cherished time with her family, her best friend Bunny Pearson and visiting loved ones in Brooklyn. She adored Elvis, holiday dinners and was an avid card player, beating many family and friends while playing the family card game appropriately called S.O.B.

Marie was predeceased by her husband Francis “Dennis” Almeida Sr. in 1986, as well as her son Francis “Dennis” Almeida, Jr. in 2016, and grandson Michael Collier in 2004.

Marie was also predeceased by her brothers Frank Migliaccio and Salvatore Vicari, as well as her sister Antoinette Smith. Marie is survived by her sister Tina Vaglica, her brother Peter Vicari (Phyllis) and her sister-in-law Terry Migliaccio.

She is survived by her children Karen Collier-Malone (Patrick), Marie Louise Almeida, Stephanie Putman (Troy), Anthony Scott Almeida (Leann), and daughter-in-law Susan Almeida.

For her love, light, and sense of humor, Marie will be lovingly remembered by her grandchildren: Ricky, Ashley, Maria, Lisa, Nicholas, Laura, Alayna, Frank, Sal, Toni, and Mia, as well as her four great grandchildren.

Services are being held privately under the direction of the Gleason Funeral Home in Somerset. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Marie Almeida’s name to the Shriners Hospital at www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.



