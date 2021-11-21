Life Story: Marie Casper, 93; Longtime Resident

Mrs. Marie Casper passed away on November 20 at Brookdale Assisted Living in Hillsborough at the age of 93.

Marie was a lifetime resident of Somerset County, the majority of her years spent in Franklin Township. She graduated from Bound Brook High School and was awarded a college scholarship but needed to work instead to help her family, being the oldest daughter of 12. She had a lengthy career with Johnson & Johnson where she retired as a Benefits Administrator in 1993.

Marie was a world traveler, having enjoyed exploring countries like Australia, Russia, Italy (of course), and so many others. She traveled with her husband, Ed, for many years during their time together. She later continued her adventures with good friends and her daughter Nancy who she proudly accompanied to numerous running races around the country.

She graciously opened the doors of her home to family and friends, entertaining during the holidays and family reunions, always making it look easy. Marie also was an avid reader and bridge player and made it a point to see every Broadway play possible.

Marie was predeceased by her beloved husband Edward in 1983. Marie and Ed met while working at RBH (later Inmont) of Bound Brook, playing on the same bowling league. She was also predeceased by her siblings Nick Paritte, Robert Madama, Liberta Brusca, Richard Madama, Frank Madama, Jr., and Albio Madama.

She is survived by her favorite son, Edward Casper, Jr., and her favorite daughter, Nancy Casper. She is also survived by her siblings, Louis, Lawrence and John Madama, Joan Dante and Carolyn Lemmo, many nieces and nephews, and friends who were like family.

Services will take place on November 26 at the Gleason Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. A funeral service will begin at 12:30 and interment will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery in New Brunswick.

Please consider a contribution in Mrs. Casper’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association or Popcorn Park Animal Refuge -Associated Humane Societies.



