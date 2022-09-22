Life Story: Marie Amoruso, 74; Pulmonary Researcher

Marie Amoruso of Franklin, 74 years old, passed away on Sept. 15 after a brief but severe illness.

She is preceded in death by her mother Stella J. and her father Louis J., Amoruso of Manhattan. She is survived by her sister Lucille S. Amoruso also of Manhattan.

Marie was born and raised in Manhattan, attended and graduated from St. John’s University in Queens with a Ph.D. in biological Sciences in 1980.

Marie then moved to New Jersey and worked as an assistant professor at Rutgers School of Medicine. Her research focused on Pulmonary medicine for which she received international acclaim. In 1989 Marie joined Exxon Mobil Biomedical Sciences as a human health toxicologist while remaining as an adjunct professor at Rutgers. During her career Marie published over 45 peer review papers and books on Pulmonary toxicology, Petroleum toxicology and human health risk assessment. She also served on National and International committees reviewing strategies for funding of Pulmonary research. Marie retired from Exxon Mobil in 2008.

After her retirement Marie focused on her other passions: her friends, her faith, travel, the arts, watching professional tennis and children’s and animal charities. Marie’s credo was always the golden rule, and that is why she is so highly regarded and will never be forgotten by her friends.

A mass will be held for Marie at 10 a.m. Oct. 13 at St. Augustine of Canterbury Church in Kendal Park.

Marie will be laid to rest in the family plot at Calvary Cemetery in Queens, NY on Oct. 14.

Flowers may be sent to Gleason’s Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset NJ.

In lieu of flowers the following are suggested charities to donate in Marie’s name (1) St. Augustine church, (2) the American Cancer Society (3) the American Lung Association and (3) the Flat coated Retriever Society of America.



