Life Story: Mae Zanellato, 94; Loved Flowers

Mrs. Mae Zanellato passed away peacefully on May 30 at Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune. She had recently turned 94 years old and celebrated her birthday with family.

Mrs. Zanellato was born in Manhattan and lived in Brooklyn for a time while she was young. Her family relocated to the Somerset section of Franklin Township when she was twelve years old. Mrs. Zanellato would remain in Somerset where she would raise her family. She moved to Ocean Grove four years ago.

She loved most any type of flower and would delight each Spring when the weeping cherry, magnolia, dogwood and other trees planted around her home would bloom. Mrs. Zanellato hosted many memorable birthday celebrations and holiday gatherings at her home. Once a grandmother, she cherished time spent with her grandchildren. She and her husband looked forward to making frequent trips to Cape May.

Mrs. Zanellato was predeceased by her husband Aquilino Zanellato in 2010. She was also predeceased by a brother Frank Cotto.

She is survived by her children Peter and his wife Trish of Asbury Park, David and his wife Ann of Corolla, NC and Kevin and his wife Sherry of Phoenix, AZ. She is also survived by her grandsons Alexander and his partner, Matthew DeMasi, and Adam and his wife, Ashley.

Visiting will take place from 5-8 p.m. June 5 at the Gleason Funeral Home in Somerset.

Services will begin at 9:15 a.m. June 6 at the funeral home, followed by a 10 a.m. funeral mass at St. Matthias Church in Somerset.

Committal services will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Somerset.

Please consider a contribution in Mrs. Zanellato’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.



