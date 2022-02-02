Life Story: Leonard R. Sims, 51; Loved Driving, Meeting New People

Leonard R. Sims, formerly of Somerset and most recently of Iselin, passed away on January 30 at St. Peter’s University Medical Center in New Brunswick. He was 51.



Born in New Brunswick and raised in Somerset, he also lived in Plainsboro before moving back to Somerset to raise his family, then moved to Iselin.



Leonard currently worked for The Sayreville Board of Education as a school bus driver. But his true passion was dump truck driving; he drove for Yager Lawn Maintenance and Stilo Paving & Excavating, to name a couple. He loved driving and meeting new people and making friends, which made it easy for him to love his job.



Leonard was a fan of auto racing and enjoyed attending car shows. He loved going to Raceway Park and Atco. He sometimes raced himself down the track at Raceway Park. Leonard loved buying cars, having fun with them and then he would resell them. His favorite car that he owned was the Boxed Chevy.



Surviving are his wife, Dawn; sons, Terynn (wife Kayla), Kyle and Colin (GF Eve), all of Iselin; mother, Perrie Sexton and husband Tyson Sexton (Pop) of Somerset; brothers, Ronnie Sims of Florida, John Lee of Somerset, Greg Lee of South Brunswick and Tyson Balaam Sr. of South Carolina; sisters, Vera Ray of Florida and Janine Lee of Somerset; and granddaughter, Brooklynn Sims. Also survived by a 3 Aunts and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.



Visitation will be held at noon February 6 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset, with family remembrances at 1:15 p.m. and Blessing at 1:45 p.m.

Cremation will be held privately.

For those wishing to attend the services virtually via Zoom please click HERE and enter passcode 297485.



