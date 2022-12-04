Quantcast

Life Story: Laura Sue Goetz, 60; Was Dental Assistant In Franklin Park

Added by Bill Bowman on December 4, 2022.
Saved under Obituaries

Laura Sue Goetz of Hillsborough, formerly of Somerset, passed away on December 1 at the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Somerville. She was 60.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, she lived in North Brunswick, Somerset and Monmouth Junction before moving to Hillsborough over 20 years ago.

She worked as a Dental Assistant for the A&R Franklin Dental Group in Franklin Park.

Laura was known for her great cooking and deep love for animals, caring for various pets at home. She also loved fishing, watching NY Giants football and above all spending time with her family and loved ones.

She is predeceased by her parents, Louis and Joan Berger; and brother, Dave Berger.

Surviving are her husband of 29 years, Dr. Robert “Bob” Goetz; sons, Alec Goetz of North Brunswick and Jackson Goetz of Hillsborough; brother, Rob Berger of Pennsylvania; sister, Stacy Melocco of Binghamton, New York; and close beloved friend, “Aunt” Margie Cruz of Hillsborough.

Private cremation services have been handled under the professional direction of the Gleason Funeral Home, Somerset.

