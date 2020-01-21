Life Story: Kanta Gurnani, 73; Longtime Lucent Employee

Mrs. Kanta Gurnani passed away peacefully on January 17 at her home in Somerset. She was 73 years old.

Mrs. Gurnani was born in British India and was a resident of the Somerset section of Franklin Township.

She had a lengthy career with Lucent Technologies (now Nokia) in New Providence, NJ.

She was a devout Hindu, who enjoyed yoga, reading scriptures and cooking traditional Indian cuisine for family and friends.

Mrs. Gurnani was pre-deceased by her parents Meera and Giridhirilal Kandhari and brother Prakash Kandhari.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years Kumar Gurnani and their son, Sameer Gurnani and daughter, Pooja Gurnani.

A memorial service will take place gtp, noon to 3 p.m. February 1 at the Garden State Sikh Association Gurudwara in Basking Ridge.

She will be remembered fondly as being beautiful inside and out by all of her family and friends in India, Dubai, and the United States.





