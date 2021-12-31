Life Story: Joyce Shamy, 85; Was Teacher’s Aide

Joyce Shamy passed away on December 28 at Penn Medicine Princeton Health in Plainsboro. She was 85 years old.

Mrs. Shamy was born in Detroit and lived there as a young girl. She attended high school in Miami and was married shortly thereafter.

She and her husband, Edward moved to the Somerset section of Franklin Township where the young couple would raise their growing family.

Mrs. Shamy had a successful career as an Avon District Manager but also worked for many years in the Franklin Township Public School system as a Teacher’s Aide.

She was a wonderful cook and talented painter. She loved hosting parties in her beautiful home. She had a knack for interior design and decorating and was a loving grandmother. She simply cherished her ten grandchildren and was a proud great grandmother of six.

Mrs. Shamy is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 67 years, Edward Shamy Sr. of Somerset.

She is also survived by her children and their spouses Edward Shamy Jr and wife Belinda, Terri MacConnell, Shari Guerrazzi and husband Donald, Michael Shamy and wife Sandy, and Christopher Shamy and wife Tara.

She is also survived by her sisters Shirley Bucciero and Jeanette Stern and her husband Ken, her grandchildren Nicole, Victoria, Don Jr., Brett, Brandon, Tyler, Corey, Mikayla, Dehlia, and Kyle and great grandchildren Gemma, Taylor, Madison, Mikey, Johnny and JoJo.

Due to the climate of the most recent COVID-19 outbreak, the family is choosing to hold the viewing privately. Friends and family are invited to attend the funeral mass at St. Matthias Roman Catholic Church in Somerset. The funeral mass will be held 10:30 a.m. January 7.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Mrs. Shamy’s name to the St. Jude’s Children Hospital at www.stjude.org.



