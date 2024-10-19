Life Story: John R. Kotlarz, 71; Was Baseball, Soccer Coach

John S. Kotlarz of Somerset died October 16th at RWJUH at New Brunswick. He was 71.

Born in Brooklyn, NY Mr. Kotlarz resided in Somerset for the past 47 years.

Prior to his retirement in 2014, he worked for AT&T as a Building Mechanic for 35 years at the Piscataway Facility.

John played Baseball well into his 50s; he coached baseball and soccer for many years in Franklin Township.

Mr. Kotlarz was avid NY Met and NY Jet fan; he also enjoyed saltwater fishing in the Barnegat Bay and in his younger years he enjoyed snow skiing.

Surviving are his wife, Margaret “Peggy” (Burns) Kotlarz; two sons, Michael and his wife Nicole and Eric and his wife Lauren; his sisters-in-law Helen Burns, Maureen Burns-Gorman and her husband Dick, and Marie Belli and her husband John, and five grandchildren, Blake, Alex, Sofia, Quinn, and Kendall. He is also survived by several nieces, cousins, and many friends.

Visitation will be from 1-4 p.m. October 20 in the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street.

Cremation will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org.



