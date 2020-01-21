Life Story: Jeannette Snyder,93; Grew Up On Family Farm
Jeannette Snyder passed away on January 20 at her home in Somerset. She was 93 years old.
She was born in Belle Meade and was raised on her family farm in Franklin Township. She remained a lifetime resident of Somerset. She was employed for many years as a bus driver for Riverview transportation and also worked as a server at Colonial Farms. She was a longtime member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Somerset.
Mrs. Snyder was pre-deceased by her husband Arthur, daughter Nancy Jeffray, her siblings Herbert Smith, Audrey Snyder, Robert Smith and Phyllis LaRue and daughter-in-law Jeanne Snyder.
She is survived by her son, Robert Snyder Sr. of Somerset, along with four grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Visiting will be held from 4-7 p.m. January 23 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street in Somerset. A funeral service will take place on January 24 at 10:30 a.m. at the Gleason Funeral Home 1360 Hamilton Street in Somerset.
Committal services will follow at Franklin Memorial Park in North Brunswick.