Life Story: Jean Elguicze, 85; Volunteer At St. Matthias School

Jean Elguicze of Somerset passed away on November 11 at the McAuley Hall Health Care Center in Watchung. She was 85.

Born in Somerville, she grew up in Elizabeth until the age of nine. She moved to Poland in 1948 and lived there until the age of 26. In 1965, she returned to the United States. Jean married her husband Joe in 1971 and they settled in Manville, New Jersey, where they raised their two children, Jake and Mary, until Joe passed away in 1999.

Jean worked as a billing supervisor for GAF in South Bound Brook for many years before taking time off to raise her family and starting her second career as a teller at the Fleet Bank in Manville.

Jean was a devout Catholic and an active volunteer at both Sacred Heart School in Manville and St. Matthias School in Somerset. She was also an animal lover and enjoyed gardening, reading and most of all spending time with her family and loved ones.

Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Jake and Nicole Elguicze of Berwyn, Pennsylvania; daughter and son-in-law, Mary and Sean Lynch of Somerset; sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth and Janek Poplawski of Hillsborough; nephews Daniel (Alexis) and Richard (Bruna) Poplawski; brother-in-law Robert Elguicze; nieces Karen Cleary (Gene), Julianna (Tom) Laudati, and nephew Robert Elguicze (Julie); 3 grandchildren, Megan and Lauren Elguicze and Casey Lynch, and numerous great-nieces and -nephews.

Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. November 13 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset.

Funeral services will be held at 10:15 a.m. November 14 at the funeral home with 11 a.m. Mass at St. Matthias Church, Somerset.

Burial to follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Hillsborough.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to St. Matthias School Tuition Angels, 170 JFK Boulevard, Somerset, New Jersey 08873. Please indicate ‘Tuition Assistance’ on the envelope and check.



