Life Story: Janet Donato, 79; Lifelong Area Resident

Janet Donato (nee Manfredi), formerly of the Somerset/New Brunswick area passed away November 18 at the Sunrise Assisted Living in Wall. She was 79.

Born and raised in New Brunswick, she lived in the Somerset/New Brunswick area most of her life before moving to Seaside Park last year.

She worked at Rutgers University for 25 years, most recently as the Business Manager for the Athletic Department.

A fan of all Rutgers University sports, Janet was a season ticket holder for the football and women’s basketball teams. She enjoyed going to the beach, crocheting, cooking, baking, learning new technology and most of all spending time with her family and friends, particularly her grandchildren who affectionately called her ‘Sitti’.

Her husband, Saverio F. Donato passed away last year. She is also predeceased by her parents, Louis Manfredi, Helen Boruty Mills; and brother, Ross Manfredi.

Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law Michele & Matthew Albano of Seaside Park; daughter Jennifer Donato of Point Pleasant Beach; son and daughter-in-law Saverio & Amie Donato of Nashville, Tennessee; brothers, Louis Manfredi of Cocoa Beach, Florida and Gary Manfredi of Davidson, North Carolina; sister, Kim Krick of Winter Garden, Florida; and 10 grandchildren, Matthew, Juliana, Marielle, and Mia Albano; Sarah, Maddy, and Tommy Davis; and Daniel, Leah, and Naomi Donato.

Visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m. November 27 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street. Cremation will be held privately.



