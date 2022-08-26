Life Story: Irwin M. Wistreich, 87; 50-Year Member Of Temple Beth El

Irwin M. Wistreich of Somerset passed away peacefully on August 24 at the age of 87.

He worked at Dun & Bradstreet in various locations throughout New York and New Jersey before his retirement. Previously, he served in the US Army in the late 1950s. Irwin was devout in his Jewish faith and was a 50-year member of Temple Beth El, Somerset.

Irwin is survived by the love of his life, Rita. They were married for 62 years.

His greatest joy in life was being a father to his daughter Adrienne, son-in-law Barry, and son Michael. He was a loving papa to his grandchildren Samantha and her husband Nicholas, Eric, Carolyn, and Zachary.

Irwin is also survived by his loving friends, nieces, and nephews.

His friends and family will remember Irwin for never missing the opportunity to tell a good joke, thoughtful newspaper clippings, and always being there for them.

Irwin was predeceased by his parents, Morris and Frances Wistreich, and sisters, Elaine Hager and husband Jack and sister Sandra Levine and husband Jack.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. August 28 at Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset.

The burial will follow in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Woodbridge.

Shiva will be held from 4-8 p.m. August 28 and from 6-8 p.m. August 29 at the home of Adrienne and Barry Sherman at 98 Heritage Court Bridgewater.

Donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association.



