Life Story: Irma Stickel; Longtime Township Resident

Irma M. Stickel passed away peacefully on April 18 of old age at the Parker Care Center on Landing Lane in New Brunswick.

She was born in New Brunswick and spent most of her adult years in Franklin Township.

Irma was married to Arthur E., and together they had a son, Arthur J., both of whom are deceased. Throughout her life, she was a member of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church in New Brunswick.

Irma is survived by her daughter, Jane M. Stickel, son-in-law, James C. MacInnes (Sandy, Utah), and several nephews and a niece.

During her lifetime, Irma worked at Johnson & Johnson and Suburban Transit Company.

The family would like to thank the nurses, CNA’s, and the entire Parker staff for the care and kindness that they have shown to Irma since 2010.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Gleason Funeral Home. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration will be held at a later date.



