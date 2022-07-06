Life Story: Henry Keh Lee, 79; Owned Dari Delight

Henry Keh Lee of Somerset passed away on July 2 at the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital. He was 79.



Born and raised in Manila, Philippines, he immigrated to the United States in 1969, settling in Brooklyn, New York as a chemical engineer before moving to Sayreville then Somerset in 1996.



Henry owned and operated a Carvel ice cream franchise in Sayreville for over 11 years, then later Dari Delight in Somerset for 30 years.



He was a parishioner of St. Matthias Church and was a member of the Aria Chinese Business Group, both in Somerset. He enjoyed photography, stamp and coin collecting, fishing during his trips to Florida, delighted in home grown fruits like papaya, mango and calamansi (but not bananas) from his family, playing mahjong and above all spending time with his wife of 50 years, son, son-in-law and grandchildren.



He is predeceased by his brother, Victoriano.



Surviving are his wife Helen; son and son-in-law, Bernard Ryan Lee and his husband, Mark Blakeman Miller of St. Petersburg, Florida; grandsons, Ethan and Logan; and siblings, Rita, Rosa, Melody, Leoncio, Lucia, Julian, Martin, Natividad and Thomas.



Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. July 8 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, with a Blessing at 3:30 p.m.

Cremation will be held privately.



Those wishing to attend the visitation and service virtually please click HERE and enter passcode 454164.



