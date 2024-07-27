Life Story: Henry C. Zimmer, 74; Vietnam Veteran

Screenshot

Henry C. Zimmer of Somerset passed away on July 25 at home with the support of his family. He was 74.

Born in Plainfield, he lived in North Plainfield before moving to Somerset in 1971.

Henry worked as a Butcher / Meat Manager for Foodtown Supermarkets, later Stop & Shop, until his retirement in 2014.

He served in the US Army from 1967 to 1973 and did one tour in Vietnam.

Henry was a dedicated member of All Saints Lutheran Church in Piscataway where he also served on the church council. He was a member of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) in Bridgewater, the American Legion, and the Canal Walk Veterans Association in Somerset. He was an avid golfer who also enjoyed playing pool, freshwater fishing, and most importantly spending time with his family. In his leisure time, he loved watching TV, especially sci Fi, westerns, and the news. His favorite movies were Jurassic Park and Beetlejuice.

He is predeceased by his father Henry Zimmer, Sr., his mother and stepfather Lillian and Harold Lunsbury, and his sister, Dorothy Higgins.

Surviving are; his wife, Gail; daughter and son-in-law, Denise & Scott Mateyka of Hillsborough; son and daughter-in-law, Kevin Zimmer and Jenny Benedict of Branchburg, grandchildren, Julia, Amber, Trevor, and Emily; great-grandchildren, Makynzie and Slade; and several other nieces & nephews.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. August 1, with funeral services with military honors and remembrances at 7:30 p.m.

Funeral services will continue at 10 a.m. August 2 at the All Saints Lutheran Church, 5205 Deborah Drive, Piscataway. All to meet at the church.

Cremation will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to All Saints Lutheran Church, 5205 Deborah Drive, Piscataway, NJ 08854.





Your Thoughts

comments