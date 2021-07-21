Life Story: Helen Reilly, 94; Former Mayor, Somerset Spectator Publisher

Helen Reilly, 94, entered eternal rest July 19, 2021.

She was long time resident of Somerset, and the owner and publisher of the Somerset Spectator.

After graduating from Nursing School, she served her community as the Public Health Nurse, then Councilwoman, and Mayor.

She is survived by her children, Mary Reilly and her partner John Lawton; Thomas Reilly and his wife Anne; grandchildren David Nicoletti and his wife Natalya, and Richard Nicoletti, and step grandchildren Christopher, Catherine, and Andrew Carter, great grandchildren Joseph and Alex Nicoletti.

Helen was predeceased in death by her beloved and devoted husband Thomas Reilly, her brother John and her infant grandchild Joshua.

Private services will be held July 25 at Gleason Funeral Home in Somerset.



