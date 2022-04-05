Life Story: Gregory M. Mandapat, 43; Lifelong Township Resident

Gregory M. Mandapat of Somerset passed away on April 3 at home. He was 43.

Born in New Brunswick, he was a lifelong resident of Somerset.

Gregory was a US Navy veteran, serving after graduating high school. He earned a Bachelors Degree from DeVry University and worked as a Front Desk Clerk at Sonesta Suites in Somerset.

He enjoyed bowling and was active with the Thursday Night Friends League with his mother and brother at Bowlero Lanes in North Brunswick.

His father, Dominador Mandapat died in 2018. He is also predeceased by his aunt, Jazmin Del Mauro; and uncle, Adolfo Alino.

Surviving are his mother, Evelyn Mandapat and brother, Jonathan Mandapat, both of Somerset; aunt, Ofelia Alino of California; and uncle, Mark Del Mauro of Denville.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. April 7 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset. Funeral services to follow at 10 a.m. April 8 at the funeral home, with committal service and cremation to follow at Franklin Memorial Park, North Brunswick.



