Life Story: Gloria F. Feliciano, 82; Chemist

Gloria F. Feliciano of Somerset passed away on September 3 at the Somerset Woods Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Somerset. She was 82.

Born in Manila, Philippines, she moved to the United States in 1969, settling in Belleville before moving to Somerset in 1984.

She worked as a Chemical Engineer in the Philippines. She then worked as a Phlebotomist at Clara Maas Hospital in Belleville, then as a Chemist at Sel-Rex in Nutley. Afterwards she worked in the Pathology Research Laboratory in UMDNJ in Newark before becoming a Dental Teacher in the research laboratory. Before her retirement she worked as a Toxicology Supervisor at Rutgers University before working for Biodynamics in Somerset.

Gloria was a parishioner at St. Matthias Church in Somerset and member of the MIT Alumni Association. She loved cooking, traveling, gardening, dancing and above all being a devoted wife, mother and ‘Lola’.

She is predeceased by her parents, Ildefonso Sr. and Belen Fernandez; and sisters, Juliet F. Abutin, Susan G. Fernandez, Tita G. Fernandez and half-brother Vicente G. Aniscol Jr.

Surviving are her husband of 50 years, Josefino V. Feliciano; twin sons and their wives, Josefino F. Feliciano Jr. and Marissa of San Diego, CA and Joel Jose and Genevieve of Fords; daughter Jennifer Liza Feliciano and husband Jose Figueroa of Roselle; brother, Ildefonso G. Fernandez Jr. and half-brother Hermigildo Aniscol, both in the Philippines; sister, Dolores G. Fernandez of Belleville; and four grandchildren, Jameson, Evan, Malia and Gabriel.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. September 16 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street. For those wishing to attend the visitation virtually via Zoom please click: HERE and enter passcode 806454.

Funeral services will be held 8 a.m. September 17 at the funeral home, followed by a 9 a.m. Mass at St. Matthias Church, Somerset. Entombment to follow in Franklin Memorial Park, North Brunswick.



