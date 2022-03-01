Life Story: Glenn S. Johnson, 58; Landscape Designer

Glenn S. Johnson of Somerset passed away on February 25 at Parker in Somerset. He was 58 years young.



Born in Neptune, he grew up in Bloomfield. He graduated Bloomfield High School and went on to Rutgers University – Cook College Campus. Glenn graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Science and Landscape Architecture.

He met the love of his life (his college sweetheart) Diane, who graduated from Douglass College. They went on to marry in 1991. Glenn and Diane bought a home and resided in Somerset in 1993. They have a daughter, Jennifer who also graduated from Rutgers with a Nursing Degree. She is employed as a NICU nurse.



Glenn worked in Landscape Design. He was the proprietor of Pinebrook Landscaping Design in Somerset before working for Down to Earth Landscaping.



Glenn enjoyed nature and many outdoor activities such as boating, fishing and hiking. He loved spending time with his family and friends at the beach and created the best sand sculptures. He also loved listening to music, reading and playing with his dogs, Charlie, Sammy and Zoey. He was a parishioner of St. Matthias Church in Somerset where he coached his daughter’s 7th and 8th grade basketball team.



He was predeceased by his father, James R. Johnson.



Surviving are his wife of 31 years, Diane; daughter, Jennifer Johnson of Franklin Park and her fiancé John S. Madaras, IV; mother, Merilyn Johnson of Lakewood; mother-in-law, Linda Bisogno of North Brunswick; brother and sister-in-law, James & Patricia Johnson of Ocean Township; nephews, James and Daniel Johnson; and niece, Laura Johnson.



A Celebration of Glenn’s Life will be held on Wednesday, March 9th from 1-3 pm at B2Bistro, 230 Washington Place, North Brunswick, NJ 08902.



Donations in his loving memory can be made to:

Rutgers Gardens, 112 Log Cabin Road, North Brunswick, New Jersey 08902. (www.rutgersgardens.rutgers.edu) or click HERE.



