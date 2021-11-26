Life Story: Geralyn C. Kish-Moore, 62; Lifelong Township Resident

Geralyn C. Kish-Moore, of Somerset passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at home on November 22. She was 62 years old.

Born and raised in New Brunswick, she was a lifelong resident of Franklin Township.

She was a caregiver in many places and was known for her loving and generous nature. A true Hungarian, she always had a song to sing and always fed you first. A friend to everyone, she would bring joy and laughter to anyone she met. A mother to her very core, she was devoted to her family and friends. If you were lucky enough to cross paths, you were blessed. Geri was also a longtime parishioner of St. Ladislaus Church in New Brunswick and St. Matthias Church in Somerset.

She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph “Jesse” & Cecilia “Cece” Kish.

Surviving are her husband, Joseph Moore of Highland Park; son, Tyler J. Moore of Somerset; daughter, Ashley J. Moore of Edison; and brother, Ronald Kish. Many nieces and nephews, and friends who were like family.

Cremation services have been held privately under the direction of the Gleason Funeral Home, Somerset.

In her loving memory, instead of donations or flowers, her family is asking for everyone to ‘Pay it Forward’ – do something kind for a stranger, hug someone who might need it, share a meal with a friend, but most importantly, show the people you love how much you love them. Be the light this world needs and keep the torch of kindness burning in her memory.



