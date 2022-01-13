Life Story: George A. Patterson, 79; Longtime Township Doctor

George A. Patterson, MD, of Somerset, passed away peacefully at home on January 10. He was 79 years old.



Born and raised in Cleveland, North Carolina, he graduated from Unity High School in 1959. He went on to graduate from Elizabeth City State University (ECSU) in 1963, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry Education. He participated in several activities at ECSU, including the marching band, concert choir, Student Christian Association, and was a founding member and Polemarch of the Epsilon Alpha chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.



After graduation, he taught science courses at Unity High School. He then moved to Queens, NY where he worked as a research chemist for Lever Brothers. He also volunteered as a scout leader with the Boy Scouts of America. In 1969, he married Mildred Ann Turner in Statesville, NC. The couple moved to East Orange, and eventually settled in Somerset.



In 1972, he started medical school at the College of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey and graduated in 1976. He decided to specialize in Family Medicine and served as chief resident at Somerset Medical Center. In 1979, he established his private practice where he was affectionately known as “Dr. P.” He provided medical care, community outreach, and mentorship for countless patients and medical students for over 40 years until his retirement in 2021.



He was an active member of Somerset Presbyterian Church (SPC) for over 30 years. In addition to being a member, he served as a member of the Choir, SPC Men’s Club, Deacon Board, and Ruling Elders.



He was a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. for almost 60 years. Many of those years were as a member of the New Brunswick Alumni Chapter, where he held various leadership positions (including Polemarch). Dr. Patterson was so esteemed by his Fraternity, that an annual scholarship luncheon was named in his honor.



He was a member of the Robert E. Harvey Elizabeth City State University Alumni Chapter, honorary member of the Livingstone College Mid-Regional NJ Alumni, founding member of the Martin Luther King Jr. professional network, and Somerset Rotary Club. In addition to these memberships, he also enjoyed gardening, bowling, golfing, travel, singing and spending time in person and on the phone with family and friends.



He was predeceased by his parents, Oscar L. and Nellie M Patterson, brothers James, Scott, Howard, and Arthur Patterson, and sister Ollie P Byers.



Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Mildred (Turner); daughter Rhonda Ford (Gerald) of Edgewood, MD; son Kevin (Megan) of Columbus; brothers Oscar Jr (Mary Jane) and Clifford of Cleveland, NC, and Benjamin (Velma) of Stony Point, NC; sisters Lizzie Barber of Statesville, NC, and Nellie (Ernest) Hargrove of Mocksville, NC; grandchildren Jasmine Ford and Ryan Patterson; several brothers and sisters in-law, and a host of nieces, nephews, godchildren, cousins, colleagues, and friends.



At the request of the family and for the sake of public safety, the Visitation and Funeral will be held privately at the Gleason Funeral Home in Somerset at 10 a.m. January 18, with a noon Funeral Service.

Burial to follow privately in Franklin Memorial Park in North Brunswick.



A public memorial service will be held at a future date to be announced by the family.



Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Diamond Foundation of the New Brunswick Alumni chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. The Diamond Foundation provides academic scholarships to African American youth.




