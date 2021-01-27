Life Story: Frank Soos, 88; Longtime Township Resident

Frank Soos, 88, passed away on January 24 at Parker Home in New Brunswick.

Mr. Soos was born April 26, 1932 in New Brunswick to the late Frank and Beatrice Soos. He was a longtime resident of Somerset.

Frank was a parishioner of St. Matthias Church in Somerset. He was machine mechanic for Johnson and Johnson in Milltown for 42 years. He was a traditional family man and believed in honest hard work. On Sundays, he enjoyed going out to play bingo or try his luck in Atlantic City. Frank was an outdoorsman, he loved to take his son out fishing, hunting, trap shooting and skeet shooting.

Mr. Soos was preceded in death by his daughter in 1997, Lorraine Soos.

He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Mary Soos of Somerset; his son, Frank Soos and his wife Shirlene of Somerset and his three grandchildren, Corey, Justin and Jessica.

All Funeral services will be private under the direction of the Gleason Funeral Home and at the request of the family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Matthias Church on January 28, 2021 at 10:30 A.M. Services will be streamed live on St. Matthias YouTube Channel at www.youtube.com/StMatthiasSomersetNJ.



