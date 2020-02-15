Life Story: Frank Gianotto, 73; Life Somerset Fire And Rescue Company Member

Frank Gianotto passed away on February 14 at Community Medical Center in Toms River. He was 73 years old.

Mr. Gianotto was born in New Brunswick and lived most of his life in the Somerset section of Franklin Township. He was a graduate of Franklin High School and Pennsylvania Military College. He moved to Toms River 16 years ago. He was an electrician by trade but retired from Private Formulation as a Plant Engineer.

He was a life member of the Somerset Fire and Rescue Company where he served as Trustee. He also volunteered as a Franklin Township Recreation Soccer coach and as a Cub Scout leader.

Mr. Gianotto was pre-deceased by his siblings Patrick Gianotto and Ann Marie Gianotto.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Dorothy Gianotto of Toms River and their children Frank Gianotto III and his wife Nicole of Columbus, NJ, Christopher Gianotto and his wife Kimberly of Somerset, Jason Gianotto and his wife Anne-Marie of Bound Brook. He is also survived by his brother Michael Gianotto and his wife Gayle of Middlebush and his grandchildren Frank IV, Matthew, Jason Jr., Jayden, Nicholas, Kylie, and Anthony.

A funeral service will begin at 11:30 a.m. February 19 at The Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street in Somerset, followed by committal services at Resurrection Cemetery in Piscataway.

Visiting will be held from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. February 18 at The Gleason Funeral Home.

Contributions in Mr. Gianotto’s name may be made to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org or the National Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org.



