Life Story: Elizabeth Rhodes, 82; World Traveler

Elizabeth Rhodes, “Betty”, 82, passed away peacefully on October 3 at RWJ University Hospital, Somerset after a lengthy illness.

She was born to the late Stephen Ball and Mary (Sopko) Ball on April 2, 1939 and grew up in Manville, then married her husband Donald, August 19, 1961.

Betty worked in various secretarial fields, including being a legal secretary. She and her husband raised three children in Franklin Township. With her husband at the helm, they traveled all over the world flying and cruising to exotic locations as well as pulling their trailer to visit their son in Alaska and driving to South Carolina to visit their daughter and beloved granddaughter. Between them, they never met a stranger.

Betty was a huge fan of Elvis Presley and would light up to any of his songs or movies. A true secret to her kids later in life, she was an avid fan of NASCAR, adored classical piano, NCIS and Law & Order TV shows, and working Bingo in both of the churches she was associated with, Saints Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church in Somerset, and Saint Mary Byzantine Catholic Church in Hillsborough.

Betty loved friends and family gatherings as well as keeping the Byzantine Christmas and Easter traditions alive and sharing them with her family. She shared her passion of flowers with her husband and loved her neighborhood.

Predeceased by her parents, her husband Donald, and her brother, George Ball, she is survived by son Ronald R. and wife Patricia A. Rhodes of Hillsborough, son David W. Rhodes of Anchorage, AK and daughter Kimberly S. Noffer and granddaughter, Jenna M. Noffer of Greer, SC and sister-in-law Beverly Ball of Manville.

On her husband’s side, Betty is survived by her brother-in-law Clyde Rhodes, his wife Deanna Rhodes of Nuremberg, PA and sister-in-law Claramay Rhodes of Los Angeles, CA. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and their families.

Visitation will be at The Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset from 4-8 p.m. October 7, Parastas will take place at 5 p.m.

Visitation is 9-10 a.m. October 8.

A Divine Liturgy will be offered at St. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, New Brunswick at 10:30 a.m. Private cremation will follow at Franklin Memorial Park, North Brunswick.

Cremation and interment with her husband at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown, to be set for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to RWJ University Hospital, Somerset (Somerville, NJ), The Alzheimer’s Association; or a charity of your choice.

The family wishes to thank Life Force Senior Care Corp., CEO, Jared M. Rodgers and all the many aides that worked with Betty, the doctors, nurses and staff at RWJUH, and the doctors and staff at Laurel Circle Rehab, Bridgewater.



