Life Story: Edward Lubowicki, 92; Military Veteran

Mr. Edward F Lubowicki passed away from complications of cancer on March 20 at Haven Hospice Center at JFK Hospital in Edison. He was 92 years old.

Mr. Lubowicki was born in Highland Park and was a graduate of Highland Park High School. He lived in Edison for many years before moving to Somerset in 1975. He was a longtime parishioner of St. Matthias Church in Somerset and a member of the VFW Post 3117 in Edison. He was also a member of the Italian American Club of Edison.

He served our country faithfully in the United States Army and was a Disabled American Veteran.

He was the founder and former president of Lubowicki Insurance Agency in Metuchen and nominated Salesman of the year by Life Magazine. Mr. Lubowicki was a published author. He was a strong supporter of the game of lacrosse and enjoyed watching his grandchildren play the game.

Mr. Lubowicki was pre-deceased by his brothers Bruno, Stanley, Joseph and Julius and sisters Camille, Rose, Violet and Sophie. He is also pre-deceased by his brother-in-law and sister-in-law Leonard and Jean French.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Doris Lubowicki and their children Edward M. Lubowicki and his wife Beth, and Laurie Scioscia and her husband Bill. He is also survived by his grandchildren Samantha, William, Edward, Shelby and Skyler.

Due to the current events, funeral services will be held in the future.



