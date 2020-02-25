Life Story: Edward ‘Bob’ Hoffman, Jr., 71; Vietnam War Veteran

Edward “Bob” Hoffman Jr., 71, passed away on February 22 at Doylestown Hospital in Doylestown, PA.

Mr. Hoffman was born March 14, 1948 in New Orleans, Louisiana to the late Edward and Elizabeth (Pattison) Hoffman. He resided most of his life in Somerset before settling in Kendall Park.

Bob honorably served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War Era. He worked as a security guard for Securitas Security, where he worked for many years. Bob was an avid Nascar and football fan. His favorite college team was LSU. He also enjoyed listening to country music.

Mr. Hoffman was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Kim Hoffman.

He is survived by his sister, Susan Smith and her husband Jeff; his brother, Kerry Hoffman and his wife Eileen and his sister in law, Judy Schultheis. Bob has six nieces and nephews : Kristin, Dana, Lauren, Eric, Matthew and Michael.

Funeral services will be private at the request of the family and under the direction of the Gleason Funeral Home, Somerset.