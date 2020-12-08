Life Story: Dr. Yvonne McBride, 70; Native Of Grenada

Dr. Yvonne McBride passed away on December 6 at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City. She was 70 years old.

Dr. McBride was born in Grenada and lived there as a child. She graduated high school in Brooklyn and furthered her education at SUNY Binghamton. She earned her Doctorate in Optometry from Pennsylvania College of Optometry.

She immediately opened her own practice in Ledgewood then satellite offices in Newark and South Orange. She also had an office in Woodbridge Mall before opening Healthy Eyes Vision Service in Fords in 1995 which Dr. McBride was still operating.

Dr. McBride was a member of the State Board of Optometry, The National Optometrist Association, and the American Optometry Association.

She moved to Franklin Township in 1993 and has resided there since. She was a parishioner of St. Matthias Church in Somerset.

In her time off, Dr. McBride enjoyed cruising, traveling to Europe and many other destinations around the globe.

She was predeceased by her parents Cuthbert and Cecelia Samerson.

Dr. McBride is survived by her husband of nearly 48 years, Ronnie McBride of Somerset, sons Ronnie D. McBride and his wife Anne of North Plainfield, and Geoffrey McBride of Philadelphia. She is also survived by a brother Vaughn Samerson, sister LillyAnn Venturino and her husband Michael both of Long Island, her granddaughter Naomi C. McBride, nephew Christopher Venturino and nieces Autumne and Gabrielle Venturino.



