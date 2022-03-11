Life Story: Dr. Harold M. Tarriff, 74; Longtime Educator

Dr. Harold M. Tarriff of Somerset passed away on March 7 at the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Somerville. He was 74.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, he lived in Bucks County, Pennsylvania and Hillsborough before moving to Somerset in 2003.

Harold worked as a special educator for various districts throughout New Jersey and The College of New Jersey (formerly Trenton State College) before retiring from the Board of Education in Chatham in 2010. After retirement, he continued to mentor student special education teachers and advocate for children with special needs.

He was a US Navy veteran, serving during the Vietnam War in the early 1970s on board the USS Enterprise.

Harold was a member & past president of the Council for Exceptional Children. He enjoyed quiet moments reading James Patterson novels but most of all he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

He is predeceased by his parents, Milton and Esther Tarriff.

Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Fran; son and daughter-in-law, Rich & Allison Tarriff of Nazareth, Pennsylvania; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa & Tom Weber of Branchburg; brother & sister-in-law, Michael & Noreen Tarriff of Neptune; and 5 cherished grandchildren, Dean, Varenna, Clare, Myles and Cecilia.

Private cremation services have been held under the direction of the Gleason Funeral Home, Somerset.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to The American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, Texas 75284-0692 or The Council for Exceptional Children, 3100 Clarendon Boulevard, Suite 600, Arlington, Virginia 22201-5332.



