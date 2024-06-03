Life Story: Doreen Johnson, 61; Worked At Kendall Park Roller Rink

Mrs. Doreen Johnson passed away on May 31 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. She was 61.

Mrs. Johnson was born in Plainfield, raised in Franklin Township and was a graduate of Franklin Township High School. She was employed at Conagra Foods before started her family. After years of being a stay-at-home mom she started working at the Kendall Park Roller Rink, though she still focused most of her energy on raising her daughter and providing a comfortable home for her family in South Bound Brook.

She loved anything Disney, Wildwood, roller skating and theme parks, especially riding roller coasters whenever she could. She loved her cats, especially Gizmo. She also loved rice pudding and meatloaf that was her mother’s recipe, and a good sausage and pepper sandwich.

Mrs. Johnson was predeceased by her husband, Timothy Johnson, in 2006. She was also predeceased by her parents, John and Evelyn (Toni) Hafenbrack, and her brother, John Hafenbrack Jr.

She is survived by her loving daughter Kalee Johnson; her fiancé and loving caregiver Alan Morewood, who was by her side to the very end; her sister, Robin Hague and brother in-law Kenneth Hague. She is also survived by her niece, Amanda Hague and nephew, Eric Hague, and aunts, uncles, and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the family for funeral expenses.

Visiting will take place from 4-7 p.m. June 6 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street in Somerset.

A blessing will begin at 6:30 p.m. June 6. All other services will take place privately.





