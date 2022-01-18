Life Story: Donald Andrews, 66; Lifetime Township Resident

Mr. Donald Andrews passed away on January 14 at Care One at Somerset Valley Rehabilitation in Bound Brook. He was 66 years old.

Mr. Andrews was born in New Brunswick and was a lifetime resident of Franklin Township. He graduated from Franklin Township High School.

He was the longtime owner and operator of Horizon Property Management and Landscape Services. Growing up he played lots of sports including football and baseball. He later enjoyed playing competitive softball.

Mr. Andrews was a skilled mechanic and would build his own cars and race them at Raceway Park in Englishtown. He won various awards for his racing including winning his class in the Summer Nationals at Raceway Park. He currently was involved in Virtual Stock Car Racing.

Donald had two dogs which he loved dearly. Both Cocker Spaniels Dallas who passed some time ago and his current dog Jasmine.

He was predeceased by his parents, Calvin and Josephine Andrews. He is survived by his brother Councilman Ralph Andrews of North Brunswick, his niece Jill and his nephew Nicholas and his wife Marissa and their son, his great nephew Colby.

Visiting will be held from 5-8 p.m. January 20 at the Gleason Funeral Home 1360 Hamilton Street.



