Life Story: Blondie Marie Davis Edmond, 75; Active In Community

Blondie Marie Davis Edmond was born on April 25, 1947 in Rose Hill, MS. She was the second born to Ethel Lee Davis and Grady Davis Sr., who preceded her in death.

Her family originally from Mississippi, they moved to New Jersey shortly after she graduated from South Side High School in Heidelberg, MS. For her very first job, she worked at Capital Kitty, a children’s clothing store, before going on to work for both Johnson & Johnson and Robert Wood Johnson Hospital for over 50 years, until her retirement.

She was highly active in her community, being a member of Sharon Baptist Church for over 45 years. She was a member of numerous groups and organizations, like the Missionary Ministry of Sharon Baptist, Senior Choir, Senior Citizens Club of Franklin and Parkside Seniors Week of the People. She was also an Avon salesperson for over 50 years! Blondie was very proud to be an election poll worker for many years as well. She married her husband James R. Edmond and they raised their family first in Highland Park, and then moved toSomerset, where they lived until both of their home goings.

She was always ready to lend a helping hand, so when her brother passed away, she adopted his daughter LaTasha Davis and raised her as her own, until LaTaha’s untimely death.

Blondie was the matriarch of her family. She transitioned to her eternal home on September 17, 2022, leaving two sons, Stephen Davis of Long Beach, CA and Robert Edmond of Old Bridge; seven brothers and sisters: Grady Davis, Jr (deceased), David Thigpen (deceased), Willie C. (Lucy) Davis, Melvin (Pam) Davis, Rita Davis, Dr. Rena Davis (Norwood) Beal and Dennis Davis, and an untold number of family and friends.

Celebration Of Life Gathering, 11 a.m. to noon at the Sharon Baptist Church, 25 Howard Street, New Brunswick. Sharon Baptist Church Live Streaming: M.Facebook.com/Sharon Baptist NJ

In Lieu of flowers: Donations may be made to the family at the service, in person. Or by

Mail. Please mail to: 458 Ralph Street, Somerset, NJ 08873.



