Life Story: Betty Mount, 84; Loved Baking, Gardening And Cooking

Betty Mount, 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on September 3 in her daughter’s home in Somerset.

Betty was born December 2, 1936, in Toms River to the late Ruben and Viola Fidler. She was a lifetime resident of Englishtown until moving in with her daughter in 1999.

Before having children, Betty was a secretary at Orr Motors in Freehold. There she met her beloved husband, Harold. They married and raised three children.

Betty was a homemaker who loved baking, cooking, and gardening. She was known for her apple pies and zucchini bread. She also was very active in the Old Tennent Presbyterian Church in Manalapan. She was a parishioner and taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School.

She had many hobbies that she loved to do. These included playing tennis, riding bikes, swimming, and going to the beach. She and her husband, Harold, also enjoyed traveling around the country in their RV and camping. Most of all, Betty loved doing ceramics and pottery. She attended Brookdale Community College to study the potter’s wheel and learn to fire pottery in a kiln. For the last eight years, Betty attended the Somerset County Adult Day Center and participated in arts & crafts and cooking.

Betty was preceded in death by her beloved spouse, Harold T Mount.

She is survived by her daughter Constance Mount of Buffalo, New York, her son Kenneth Mount of Cleveland, Ohio, her daughter Nancy Trippe and her husband, Michael Trippe of Somerset. She is also survived by her two nieces, Laura and Cyndy, her seven grandchildren (Brad and his wife, Desiree, Dara and her husband Nick, Jocelyn, Corin and her husband Syd, Thomas, Devon, & Tate), and three great grandchildren (Liam, Shay, and Aria).

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Somerset County Adult Day Center at adultdaycenter.org.



