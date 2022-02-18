Life Story: Barbara Nevius Beringer, 93; Former Teacher

Barbara Nevius Beringer, of East Millstone, passed away on February 12 at the family farm. She was 93.

The daughter of John Richard and Harriet Chandler Nevius, Barbara was born in Port Arthur, Texas. With her parents, she lived in Texas, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh and East Millstone. She then lived in Newtown Square and Broomall, Pa. after her marriage to Milton Robertson Beringer who predeceased her in 2016 after 60 years of marriage.

Their final move was back to the family farm in East Millstone. She was proud to be a descendant of Dutch immigrant Johannes Nevius, a founding father of New Amsterdam (today’s New York), and a descendant of many of the families that settled the Millstone Valley.

Barbara was a graduate of Chatham College in Pittsburgh, and obtained a Masters Degree in Education Administration at Rutgers University (Douglass). One of the fondest memories of her early career was being chosen as an exchange teacher to England and meeting the Queen.

She taught at Bradley Gardens Elementary in Raritan and Upper Darby, taught remedial reading in Marple Newtown, was a supervisor for student teachers at St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia, and was a substitute teacher at Rutger’s Prep in Somerset.

Barbara was an avid reader, history buff and member of Study Club, always eager to learn something new. She volunteered on the Franklin Township Environmental Commission, acted as treasurer for the Cedar Hill Cemetery, enjoyed playing bridge with her dear friends, and was an active member of the East Millstone Methodist Church for many years.

Surviving are her three sons and daughters-in-law, M. Richard Beringer and his wife Jill of Hockessin, De., Robert Nevius Beringer and his wife Susan of Flemington, and Jeffery C. Beringer of East Millstone. In addition, she was adored by her six grandsons and their partners- Rick and Rachel, Glen & Holly, Ian & Madison, Rob & Shannon, John & Amber, and Danny. She was exceedingly proud of them all and was grateful to have met and loved four great-grandchildren as well. Barbara and Milt (“Ma and Pa” to her grandchildren, and “Great-Ma” to her great-granddaughters) will be forever in our hearts.

Friends are invited to attend the memorial for Barbara at noon on March 5 at the East Millstone Methodist Church. A gathering at the family home on Mettlers Road will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the East Millstone United Methodist Church, 6 Elm Street, PO Box 2034, Somerset, NJ, 08973 would be appreciated.



