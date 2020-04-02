Life Story: B. Joseph Troisi, 96; Decorated World War II Veteran

B. Joseph Troisi passed away at age 96 on March 30 at Haven Hospice in Edison from complications of pneumonia.

Mr. Troisi was born in Williamsport, PA where he was an Eagle Scout, and loved boxing and baseball. At 17, he served during World War II and was promoted to the rank of Staff Sergeant in the Army Air Force. Joe was a waist gunner on a B-24 which flew 30 missions over Europe. He was a decorated war veteran and was awarded several medals.

After the war, he obtained degrees in art and technical design from Lycoming College, Syracuse University and Pratt Institute.

Joe had a lengthy career as a store planner for J.C. Penney in NYC for over 35 years. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus at St. Matthias Church in Somerset as well as the Institute of Store Planners in New York City.

He enjoyed chess, crossword puzzles and was an accomplished fine artist. He was a tenor with the Swinging Singing Seniors of Somerset, performing all over Middlesex and Essex counties. He was a talented horticulturist and his beefsteak tomatoes and peace roses won many ribbons and awards at the Middlesex County Fair.

He is predeceased by his wife Patricia (nee Fleming), his siblings Robert and Paul Troisi, sisters Anne Marie McClain, Bernadine Hamm, and Marguerite Carapellucci.

He is survived by his son, Gerard of South Plainfield and his daughter Jeanine of NYC, as well as his siblings John of Williamsport, PA, Jim of Seneca Falls, NY, sister Helen Arney of Peoria, IL and Mary Troisi of Williamsport, PA.

Services are being held privately.

Donations to The Knights of Columbus at St Matthias Church in Somerset are welcome in his memory.



