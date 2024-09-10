Life Story: Arun Pathak, 79; Was Biochemist

Arun Pathak, 79, passed away on September 6 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on October 30, 1944 in Sankheda, Gujarat (India) to Ambalal and Madhukanta (Bhatt) Pathak. Arun was raised in India, where he would spend the majority of his younger years before he moved to the United States in 1970.

Arun was a hard-working, dedicated worker with a keen passion for science. After earning his master’s degree in microbiology at MS University (India), he would move to the United States to advance and begin his professional career. He was a certified member in the American Society of the Clinical Pathologists as a medical technologist. Arun then returned to India and met his forever spouse and life partner, Bina A. Pathak (Upadhyaya). Together, the two would move back to the United States, ultimately settling in Somerset. Arun and Bina would raise their family in Somerset, becoming longtime residents of over 45 years.

Arun worked as a Biochemist in the Clinical Pathology Department at Saint Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick for 45 years, retiring in 2015.

Arun was a very spiritual man, a devoted follower of Amba Mataji and Shirdi Saibaba for many years. He spent much of his time at the Shirdi Sai Cultural & Community Center in Iselin. Arun had many interests and past adventures. Arun was an avid runner, extremely dedicated to physical/mental wellness. He was very disciplined in his daily regiment, ensuring his routine consisted of healthy meals and healthy habits. He enjoyed taking frequent day trips to New York city where he would go to watch movies and explore every block of Manhattan with his wife Bina.

Arun loved his music and would take a keen liking to the Beatles, Donna Summer and Classical tunes. Above all, Arun would cherish his time with his family. He was a selfless father, the orchestrator of all family events from holidays to yearly trips to Wildwood Crest with his kids. He will be deeply missed by all who were close to him.

Arun is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Bina Pathak; his son, Vishal Pathak and daughter-in-law Arianne Pathak; his daughter, Chandni Stallings and son-in-law Michael Stallings. He is also survived by his sisters, Kasum Bhatt, Hemlata Vyas, Geeta Tiwari; his brother Rajendra and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, Ambalal and Madhukanta (Bhatt) Pathak; and his brother Dr. Jitendra Pathak.

A formal Visitation will be held at Franklin Memorial Park from 1-2:30 p.m. September 10, with a funeral service to follow from 2:30-3 p.m.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Shirdi Sai Cultural & Community Center via web link https://www.shirdisainj.org/donations.



