Life Story: Antoni Korytkowski, 75; Polish Armed Forces Veteran

Mr. Antoni Korytkowski passed away on June 20 at his home in Somerset. He was 75 years old.

Mr. Korytkowski was born in Poland. He was educated there and served in the Polish Armed Forces. He came to United States in the late 1980s before permanently moving to Somerset with his family in 2001.

He was employed as a plumber with Dual Plumbing in South River before retiring. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church in New Brunswick.

Mr. Korytkowski was predeceased by his brothers Jan and Jerzy Korytkowski.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years Daniela Korytkowska of Somerset and their son Marek Korytkowski and his wife Karolina also of Somerset. He is also survived by his sisters Helena Wadolowska and Daniela Dabrowa and her husband Sylwester and his grandchildren: Kosma, Mia, Hanna and Alicia.

Visitation will be held from 5-9 p.m. June 23 evening at the Gleason Funeral Home.

Funeral services will begin at 10:15 a.m. June 24 at the Gleason Funeral Home, followed by an 11 a.m. funeral mass at St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church on Somerset Street in New Brunswick.

Interment will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery in New Brunswick.



