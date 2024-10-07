Quantcast

Life Story: Anna Sframeli, 93; Worked For Board Of Education

Mrs. Anna Sframeli passed away October 6 at Community Medical Center in Toms River. She was 98 years old.

Mrs. Sframeli was born in New Brunswick but was a lifetime resident of Franklin Township. She was also a lifelong parishioner of St. Peter the Apostle Roman Catholic Church in New Brunswick.

Anna was a loving, caring and wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend. She was devoted to living in a positive, upbeat manner and never had a bad word to say about anyone.

She worked in her early years at Bell Telephone and was the first left-handed telephone operator. She was also employed by the Franklin Township Board of Education and St. Peter’s Hospital before she retired.

Anna had a great love for her family, was known to be a good cook and enjoyed celebrating the holidays with her family. She also loved to travel.

She was predeceased by her husband, Nicholas Sframeli Sr., in 2013 and her son-in-law, Roger Staib.

Mrs. Sframeli is survived by her daughter, Janice; son, Nicholas and his wife Kathy; daughter, Elaine and her fiancée Ron; grandchildren Jason and his wife Angela, Blake and his wife Jen, Kristina and her husband Justin and Stefanie and her husband Tom. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren Emma, June, Daisy, Jack, Avery and many caring nieces and nephews.

Visiting will take place from 4-7 p.m. October 10 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street in Somerset.

Services will begin 9 a.m. October 11 at the funeral home, followed by a 10 a.m. funeral mass at St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church in New Brunswick.

Committal services will follow at St. Peter Cemetery in New Brunswick.

