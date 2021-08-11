Life Story: Angela Flower Frigiola, 77; FHS Booster Club President

Angela Flower Frigiola passed away on August 9 at her home in Somerset. She was surrounded by her loving family when she passed. She was 77 years old.

Mrs. Frigiola was born and raised in Yonkers, NY. She graduated from Yonkers High School where she was a cheerleader and the home coming queen. After marrying, she relocated to Somerset in 1968 to raise a family.

Mrs. Frigiola volunteered her time as a Cub Scout Den Mother for Pack 144 and as a President and Vice President of the Franklin Township High School Booster Club along with many other volunteer positions.

She had a lengthy career in management with AT&T. She retired in 2002 after 25 years of service. She also was the co-owner, along with her husband Joseph, of Mike’s Sub Shop on Hamilton Street in Somerset.

Mrs. Frigiola was a longtime parishioner of St. Matthias Church in Somerset and was the Assistant Children’s Choir Director and a recipient of the National Pastoral Musicians Scholarship in 2021. She was active in many church ministries including volunteering for the parish carnival and the adult choir. She was a talented artist, lover of food and of the arts and enjoyed hosting her Christmas parties for her fellow choir members where she welcomed all.

Mrs. Frigiola was predeceased by her sister Patricia Gorman. She was also pre deceased by her parents Patsy J. Flower and Mary Gianserra Flower.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Joseph Frigiola. She is also survived by her sons PJ Frigiola and his wife Jennifer and Marc Frigiola and his wife Danielle. Mrs. Frigiola is also survived by her grandchildren Joseph, Stella, Nina, Luca, Gia, Milo, and Nico.

Friends and family may visit from 4-8 p.m. on August 12 at the Gleason Funeral Home 1360 Hamilton Street in Somerset. A funeral mass will take place on Friday at 9 AM at St. Matthias Church in Somerset. Interment will follow at Saint Mary’s Cemetery in Yonkers. Please consider a contribution in Mrs. Frigiola’s name to the St. Matthias Music Ministry. Please make the contribution out to St. Matthias Church and note “Music Ministry “ in the memo.



