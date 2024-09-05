Life Story: Andrew Nowakowski, 36: Lifelong Somerset Resident

Andrew Nowakowski of Somerset passed away on September 2, he was 36 years old.

He was born in New Brunswick in 1988 to Mark Nowakowski and Sherylee Rubin.

Andrew was a lifelong resident of Somerset, graduating from Franklin High School, later earning his associate degree from Middlesex College. Andrew started his career working as an X-Ray technician. He would then acquire his MRI certification and work at Hunterdon Medical Center as an MRI tech.

Andrew enjoyed a multitude of pasttimes but one of his favorites was riding his motorcycle. He would ride with his many friends and a local motorcycle group that supported the mental health of veterans called Til Valhalla Project. Andrew also cherished his time with his nieces and nephews, spending time with them whenever he could. Whether it was playing games, doing fun activities with them, buying them tons of treats and toys or taking them to the fair or monster truck rallies he always made them laugh and have a great time. Nothing made Andrew happier than spending time with his family.

Andrew is survived by his parents, Mark and Barbara Nowakowski and Sherylee Rubin; his brother, Michael Nowakowski and sister-in-lawlaw, Jessica, and sister, Bonnie Polanco and husband, Alastor. Andrew also leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews: Bella, Gianna, Emmie, Shep, Greyson, Finley, Madison and Joelle. Andrew is also survived by a number of close aunts, uncles, cousins and other extended family members who loved him dearly.

A visitation for Andrew will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. September 5, with a funeral service to follow at 12:30 p.m. All services will be held at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street Somerset.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Stop Soldier Suicide, a cause Andrew was passionate about.





