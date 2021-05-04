Life Story: Albert Stuedly, 89; U.S. Navy Veteran
Albert W. Stuedly of Somerset died May 2 at home with his family by his side. He was 89.
Born in Weehawken, Mr. Stuedly resided in Somerset for many years.
Prior to his retirement, he worked as a manager with Bell Communications, Piscataway.
Mr. Stuedly was a US Navy veteran, serving during the Korean Conflict.
Surviving are his wife Marion (Lalli) Stuedly; his children Thomas, Carol Anderson and Cindy Serge; 5
grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren and 1 on the way.
Memorial gathering will be Sunday, May 16th, 2021 from 10:00am to 12 Noon in The Gleason Funeral Home.