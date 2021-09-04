Life Story: Agnes Olsson, 101; Founded Rutgers Women’s Golf Association

Agnes Olsson,101, passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 3 at her daughter’s home in Somerset.

Agnes was born August 11, 1920 in New Brunswick to the late Nicolas and Anna (Hadid) Bahash. She was a lifelong resident of New Brunswick, before relocating in 2014 to her daughter’s home in Somerset.

Agnes was a bookkeeper for various businesses in Middlesex County. Agnes loved to stay active; she enjoyed playing bridge, tennis, and in her younger years, she loved to dance. She also loved to play golf and was a founding member of the Rutgers Women’s Golf Association in Piscataway NJ, where she golfed for nearly fifty years. Agnes loved cooking, baking, and gardening, and took great pride in her beautifully maintained rock garden and yard.

Agnes was preceded in death by her beloved spouse, Frank Olsson, her brother, George Bahash, her sisters, Mary Kazanjian, Josephine Costa, and Virginia Malouf, and her son in law, David Thornton.

She is survived by her son, Kenneth Olsson and his wife Jean of Flemington; her daughters, Christine Roginski and her husband Thomas of Harvard, MA, Carol Hentz and her husband Jeff of Somerset, and Karen Thornton of North Brunswick. She is also survived by her ten grandchildren, Carol, Beth, Peter, Erica, Kim, Kristen, Kyle, Brian, Laura and Christine; her sixteen great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.

Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. September 7 at St. Peter the Apostle Church in New Brunswick. Committal services will follow at Van Liew Cemetery in North Brunswick.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Visiting Nurse Association Health Group (RWJ Hospice Branch) at www.vnahg.org.



